Curbside Christmas tree pickup in EBR Parish begins Jan. 9

The East Baton Rouge Parish Christmas tree recycling program will provide curbside pickup of trees for those living in the parish, except in Baker and Zachary. Several drop-off locations will also be available.

Recycling director Susan Hamilton says Republic Services will collect Christmas trees placed on the curb between January 9 and January 21. There will only be one pickup in each area, so residents are encouraged to leave their tree on the curb in between those dates. Trees may be placed on the curb for recycling beginning December 26, however, collection will not begin until January 9.

"The trees will be collected in rear loaders or brush trucks during the Christmas tree recycling curbside collection dates. The Christmas trees are then delivered to Natural Resources Recovery, the City-Parish woody-waste recycling contractor, where they are mulched for beneficial re-use," said Hamilton.

Christmas trees should be placed on the curb separate from other bagged or un-bundled trash, or other woody waste. Residents should remove all tinsel, stands, lights, ornaments, or plastic bags from trees before placing them on the curb. Several drop-off sites will also be available for residents who would rather not place their tree on the curb. The following drop-off sites will be open Monday, December 26 through Saturday, January 28:

Independence Park: Parking lot off Lobdell between the tennis courts and Liberty Lagoon

Highland Road Park: 14024 Highland Rd.

Memorial Stadium: Grassy lot near the corner of Scenic and Foss

Flannery Road Park: 801 S Flannery Rd.

LSU: Skip Bertram Dr. in lot across from Vet School

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, visit www.brgov.com/recycle.

