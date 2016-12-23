Hammond man turns himself in after girlfriend helped him escape from custody

Friday evening, Michael Dwayne Day turned himself in to authorities in Hammond after escaping custody with the help of his girlfriend two days prior.

Day's surrender came as a result of extensive communication between Day and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies throughout the day. After turning himself in, Day was relocated to the TPSO jail, where be was booked with an additional charge of simple escape.

Day's girlfriend, Shaquana Rebecca Williams, remains in custody with a $250,000 bond for her participation in the incident.

The initial escape occurred Wednesday, December 21 when Day escaped from custody at the Tangi Food Pantry around 10:50 a.m. while supporting the food pantry with commodities. Day is a member of the jail's work crew, which is assigned to support and assist the community. He was being held at the jail on non-violent offenses.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., authorities say Williams was taken into custody for her involvement in Day's escape, where he walked away from the Tangi Food Bank. The investigation by TPSO deputies revealed that Williams and Day had planned to escape days prior to the incident. Williams admitted that she picked Day up from a convenience store and transported him to an undisclosed location, where she gave him money and left with plans to return later. Williams was charged with assisting escape, a crime punishable with up to five years in prison, and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.