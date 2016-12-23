Anonymous donors make Christmas brighter for Hammond flood family

A Christmas wish has been gr anted to a family in Hammond that was forced to live in a hotel after their apartment flooded in August. They returned home on Thursday afternoon to an empty apartment, but that soon changed thanks to the generosity of strangers.

April Holloway and her three children were visited first by the Louisiana Cajun Navy. The visit included a sleigh full of donations from people April and the children don't even know.

“It's the South Pole delivery service,” Clyde Cain said.

April was expecting the Louisiana Cajun Navy. It was a secret from her three children, Precious, 12, Korbin, 7, and Chanel, 5, but the next guest at the door surprised them all. Vicki Vargas and her daughter, Kaleigh, showed up with gifts from people in Gonzales who were touched by the Holloways' story.

“Her tears were like tears from Jesus, and God instilled in all of us the ability to give. It’s what we are supposed to do, take care of each other,” Vargas said.

They had toys, but nowhere to put them. The Holloways lost everything in the flood, including their furniture. It moved college student, Jasmine Wilson, 24, to do something big. She and a couple of elves showed up with a moving truck packed with enough furniture to fill the house. It belonged to Wilson’s

late grandmother and had been sitting in storage.

“It's heartwarming, completely heartwarming just to know we can help someone who was in need, to brighten up her day. It's the season for giving,” Wilson said.

The Holloways were still in a bind though. April said managers at the Tangi Village apartment complex left the lights on when the place flooded and that bill was being passed on to the tenants. She told 9News she was around $200 short. That too changed with the help of an anonymous donor from Prairieville. April was overcome with emotion, her heart full of love from the kindness of strangers.

“I just thank God for giving you all the heart to care about others, to be there for us like that,” April said. The smiles on her kids' faces said it all. Complete strangers have taught them the true meaning of Christmas.

“I just really love you. God Bless you. I thank you. This has really been a mixed up experience, but it always works out. So thank you very much,” Precious Holloway said.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.





