Sheriff's Office seeks suspects in Pointe Coupee dirt bike theft

Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office are seeking two suspects who can be seen in home surveillance video stealing a dirt bike from a resident's garage in Lettsworth.

According to the homeowner, he and his wife with at home sleeping when the next morning, they awoke to discover a four-wheeler, belonging to one of his customers, was misplaced and out by the road. The homeowner also noted wires had been cut and that one of his dirt bikes had also been moved.

The homeowner viewed his surveillance video from the previous night and saw two suspects had moved his dirt bike and stolen his son's.

At least one of the suspects in the video appears to be armed.

If you have any information in this case, contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office at 225-638-5400.

