EBR Parish to suspend debris pickup during the holidays

East Baton Rouge Parish officials announced Thursday that debris removal operations related to the flooding will be temporarily suspended during the holidays, effective December 23.

Operations are scheduled to resume Tuesday, January 3. The program is currently in its final phase of operation, with crews continuing final debris collection efforts across all flood-affected areas of the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents in impacted areas should continue to move flood debris to the curb in order for crews to make their final pass. Once debris is placed on the curbside, residents should immediately report the location of the debris by going online here, or by calling the EBR debris removal hotline at 1-888-721-4372.

