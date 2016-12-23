Woman arrested, admitted to setting van on fire, threatened to burn another woman's house

On Sunday, December 18, Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators were dispatched to Glen Oaks Dr. for a van fire.

Upon arrival, investigators observed a large medical van burned. The fire had also spread to the side of the house, which was occupied by five people. It was discovered there was a disturbance at this location prior to the fire and that Brittany Brumfield, 27, had made threats to the property owner that she was going to burn down her house.

A warrant was obtained for Brumfield's arrest on December 20. Later in the day, BRFD investigators received information on Brumfield's whereabouts. With the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, investigators were able to located Brumfield in a park on Gardere Ln.

The report states while being interviewed about the fire, Brumfield admitted to using a lighter to set a shirt on fire and placing a burning shirt in the van. Brumfield says after she placed the shirt in the van, she stepped across the street to watch it burn.

Brumfield was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of communication of a planned arson and aggravated arson.

