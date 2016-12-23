Man found in possession of steroids after K-9 search - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man found in possession of steroids after K-9 search

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

An Assumption Parish man committed a traffic violation, and when stopped, was arrested on drug charges.

Danny Joseph Leblanc, 26, was observed by an officer as he committed a traffic violation. The deputy who stopped the vehicle proceeded to interview Leblanc. Based on that interview, a K-9 unit was deployed and conducted an open-air sniff. That search yielded schedule III drugs.

Leblanc was arrested, transported to the parish jail, and is booked on charges of:

  • Possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances (steroids) 
  • Possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances

