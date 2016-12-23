VIDEO: Our Lady of the Lake continues long tradition of caroling - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Lake continues long tradition of caroling for patients

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On December 22, a group of doctors and community members at Our Lady of the Lake and Our of the Lake Children's Hospital gathered and sang Christmas carols through the halls to patients.

Officials with OLOL say this is a tradition started almost 30 years ago and has become an annual Christmas gift to the patients who are in the hospital during the holiday season.

