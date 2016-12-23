Belle Rose man arrested just days before Christmas for allegedly beating family member with handgun

A Belle Rose man was arrested Thursday on charges related to an incident that occurred in Paincourtville, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Johnny R. Landry, 43, is accused of beating a relative with a handgun during an altercation. Deputies who responded to the call were able to locate Landry in the Paincourtville area. After interviewing Landry, the victim, and a third party, deputies arrested Landry. He is charged with aggravated second degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Landry was booked into the parish jail and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing. Deputies did recover a handgun believed to be involved in the incident.

The victim was treated and released from the Assumption Community Hospital.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.