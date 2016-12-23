Church, Sheriff's Office partner to give Christmas gifts to inmates' children

For 16 years now, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Church of the Assumption to bring some Christmas joy to the children of inmates incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies collect the names, addresses, and Christmas wishlists from inmates for their children. Then, members of the church fill the wishlists and organize the gifts. Deputies delivered the gifts to families all over St. Mary Parish earlier this month.

"It's a way for us to show that we care. We're happy to partner with the Church of Assumption each year to help the families of those incarcerated, bring smiles to the kids' faces, and hopefully make a small difference in their lives," said Sheriff Mark Hebert.

