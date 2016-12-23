More than 300 turkeys donated to Baton Rouge families for the holidays

Baton Rouge area families received an early Christmas gift Friday morning.

State representative Ted James, the wife of New Orleans Pelicans star Langston Galloway, Sabrina Galloway, and the Luxe Nail Bar in Baton Rouge distributed turkeys to Baton Rouge families at Cortana Mall.

"It's just great during the holidays to be able to be a blessing to other families and you know, a lot of people don't have, they're not in their own homes for the holidays, but we just wanted to give them a turkey to help out, so we're just glad to partner up with everyone. On behalf of Langston with the New Orleans Pelicans and Ted and Chad, so we're just excited to be here, excited to give something back to our city,” said Sabrina.

Three hundred families were given turkeys that were purchased by the Galloways and the Luxe Nail Bar.

