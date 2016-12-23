Sheriff deputies looking for suspects in casino robbery in St. Helena

On December 22 at approximately 8:18 p.m., the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a robbery at Tall Timbers Casino on Hwy. 16 in Amite City.

Two armed suspects entered the casino fully masked and proceeded to demand money from employees. Suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information that would aid in this investigation, please contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at 1-888-200-4905 or 225-222-4413, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com for up to a $1,000 reward.

