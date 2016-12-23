EBR mayor invites young girls to participate in STEM outreach event

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host young girls in East Baton Rouge parish to participate in a special outreach event for the release of the feature film, "Hidden Figures," to encourage them in the area of STEM.

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

For the event, 100 young girls were selected to attend a viewing of "Hidden Figures" followed by a "Chew and Chat" to discuss their purpose, plan, and path as they consider how STEM can impact their future. Women who lead in STEM and the community of EBR will share in the experience.

The initiative is open to girls in 5th through 9th grade from all East Baton Rouge parish zip codes.

The event is co-hosted by Dr. Tamiara L. Wade, Senior Executive Adviser to Broome and former NASA Learning Expert/Integration Manager/Aerospace Lead.

Following the movie the girls will travel back to the EBR Main Library at 12:00pm where they will eat lunch and discuss the film with STEM panelists and community leaders.

