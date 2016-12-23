USPS says Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Christmas D - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

USPS says Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Christmas Day

The US Postal Service (USPS) said there will be a way to receive gifts on Christmas Day. 

Officials reported post offices will be closed Sunday and Monday, but Priority Mail Express® will still be delivered on those days.

Regular mail will not be delivered on Sunday or Monday. Because Christmas Day is on a Sunday, the federal holiday is Monday.

