BRPD investigating afternoon shooting on West Tams

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in the Cortana area.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around noon on December 23, in the area of West Tams Drive and Monterrey Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police say the person shot in this case is accused of chasing someone with a knife. The shooter was the person being chased.

Police say there was one victim, who was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. The shooter was detained by BRPD and did not flee the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

