Fatal crash in Alabama claims life of Baton Rouge woman

A two-vehicle crash in Sumter County, Alabama has claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman, authorities say.

According to Senior Alabama State Trooper Reginal King, on December 22 Angela M. Primeaux, 36, was seriously injured when the 2001 Jeep, in which she was a passenger, struck a 2013 Ford Escape before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Primeaux and the Jeep’s driver, Ronnie Spence Jr., 33, of Orchard Hill Ga., were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa where Primeaux died a short time later.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash occurred at 10:52 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 26 mile marker, eight miles northeast of Livingston.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

