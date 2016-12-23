Officials urge holiday travelers to leave early and buckle up

Christmas weekend is deemed by some as the best time of the year, but it's also one of the top 10 worst times to travel.

AAA expects 94 million people to hit the roads this weekend. Friday is expected to be the busiest day. Be prepared by leaving early, filling up on gas ahead of time and bringing water and a flashlight.

If you plan on going out in the Capital region this weekend, troopers with Louisiana State Police urge you to make sure you plan your ride home ahead of time.

"If you have plans to take a taxi or an Uber, make sure you have those things handy," said Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP. "You don't want to be in a situation where you're trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to safely get home?’ Also, if you're going to be in that vehicle, make sure you wear your seat belt. We just can't stress how important seat belt usage is. That will decrease your chance of serious injury or death in a crash by 50 percent."

If you are on the road in Louisiana this weekend and you happen to notice a drunk driver, dial *LSP on your phone to report it. You will be connected to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop.

