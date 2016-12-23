Santa delivers toys to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital

A famous world-traveler made a stop in Baton Rouge on Friday.

The big man himself delivered toys to all the kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. It was the surprise a lot of the kids needed to feel a little bit better.

The toys came from the community. They were all donated during the Deck the Halls Holiday Donation Drive.

"A lot of these kids are getting more gifts than they would get at home and I think it's just a silver lining," said Maddie Dumas, a child life specialist with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. "Nobody wants to be here on Christmas, but they get something so special and something to remember. It really touches the parents, as well as the kids."

The kids ended up with a mountain of presents. But don't worry. Santa said he has plenty more to pass out this weekend in Louisiana.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.