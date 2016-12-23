Louisiana receives additional $1.2B in flood recovery funds

Louisiana has been awarded an additional $1.2 billion to recover after severe floods.

US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro awarded a total of $1.8 billion to Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida to help in disaster recovery efforts.

"Our team worked quickly to make sure these funds reach the communities most impacted by a major disaster this year," Castro said in a written release. "We’ll do everything we can to support the people and places still struggling to rebuild."

.@LouisianaGov's statement on HUD giving the final stamp of approval to $1.2B in additional flood recovery aid @WAFB #laflood pic.twitter.com/nrbutu1TDJ — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) December 23, 2016

In total for 2016, Louisiana was awarded more than $1.65 billion for disaster recovery.

Officials said HUD will publish a notice defining the criteria for use of the funds.

The grants can support housing redevelopment, business assistance, infrastructure repair and other activities.

