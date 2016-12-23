A Louisiana Christmas Poem

A viewer of WAFB, Donna Foreman Dunnehoo, submitted a poem to our Facebook page. Here it is:
Twas the flood before Christmas
and all through the house,
Every creature was stirring,
Get OUTTA here MOUSE!
The drywall was hung with the tenderest of care,
Knowing that one day they'd actually live there.
The cabinets were ordered only 8 months to wait,
Gotta get more of that big ol' rat bait!
Never knew things could be so noisy at night,
All is not merry and all is not bright.
Hoot owls and bull frogs all singing a tune,
My cabinets better get here and get here REAL SOON!
And oh yes, the windows are ready to hang,
Only 4 months in the making? That's fast! Dang!
The kids they're resilient and have only one thought,
If they can't be good - just don't get caught!
Santa is coming! He's almost on his way,
But how will he find us? Does he know where we stay?
Up north Santa may come down the chimney all right,
But round here it's different and more different tonight.
Dad won't be asking for no more power tools this year,
And mom just wants all of her precious family near.
On sweatpants, on paint brush, on hammer, and drill,
Now Comet (the cleanser), no insurance payment still.
Some dinner, a few presents with children all smiles,
Some doors, baseboards, and the floor has new tiles.
Yes, this year is different but one we will remember,
And we should be through all of this by NEXT December.
To the ones who have helped us we wish you the best,
Our old friends and new ones who worked without rest.
As we make new memories the old ones shine bright,
Merry Christmas to all and to all GOOD NIGHT!
Maudine C'Belle
2016 South Louisiana
