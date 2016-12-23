YOUR TURN: FEMA Trailer Problems

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Brittany Reid. Reid reacted to another story on our Facebook page about the struggles people are having with FEMA to get mobile homes to live in.

Reid’s mother is having that same problem and she’s upset that her mother will be spending Christmas in a camper. In her words:

My mom hasn't seen the first person yet and she is eligible for a FEMA trailer. She registered the first day you could register. All the people around her have them but she's having to live in a small camper and my brother had to go live elsewhere. Four months. All I want for Christmas is my mom to feel some peace with all of this, have a place to call home until she can afford to get something nice again since she had to tear her home completely down.

