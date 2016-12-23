Memorial fund set up for children of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

A memorial fund has been set up for the daughters of a woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tangela Detiege, 33, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Thornton, 32, during an argument.

Detiege left behind four girls, ages 12 to 18. Donations for them can be made at any Regions Bank to the Tangela T. Detiege Memorial Fund.

Detectives said the shooting happened on Catalina Drive in Baton Rouge the night of December 6.

They added Thornton was found dead hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

