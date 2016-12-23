LSU gets routed by Wake Forest, 110-76

LSU could not stop Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons routed the Tigers 110-76 Thursday night.

Early on, LSU trailed by only six points when sophomore guard Antonio Blakeney was able to drive to the basket and finish to pull the Tigers within four.

LSU trailed by only five points at halftime, but the second half was a different story.

Ultimately, the Tigers allowed the Demon Deacons to light it up from beyond the arc in the second half, as they went 7-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Blakeney finished with 21 points, while Craig Victor II contributed 14. Duop Reath added 12.

It was a career night for Wake Forest forward Dinos Mitoglou, as he scored 28 points and hit eight 3-pointers.

LSU drops to 8-3 on the year, allowing the Demon Deacons to shoot 60 percent from the field and 61 percent on 3-pointers.

There is a lot to work on for LSU coach Johnny Jones and company before the Tigers take the floor again against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

