Communities impacted by August flood celebrate Christmas

A 22-year-old woman was injured in an apparent shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, according to police.More >>
A 22-year-old woman was injured in an apparent shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, according to police.More >>
On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get less people behind bars.More >>
On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get less people behind bars.More >>
One person died early Monday morning after crashing on Burbank Drive, officials report.More >>
One person died early Monday morning after crashing on Burbank Drive, officials report.More >>
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Plaquemine, officials confirm.More >>
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Plaquemine, officials confirm.More >>
A man accused of an attempted armed robbery Thursday night was shot in the process and died early Friday morning, according to investigators. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Kylin Spencer, 19, died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.More >>
A man accused of an attempted armed robbery Thursday night was shot in the process and died early Friday morning, according to investigators. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Kylin Spencer, 19, died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
The future doctor dressed in her graduation robes and held a ceremony beside her father’s hospital bed.More >>
The future doctor dressed in her graduation robes and held a ceremony beside her father’s hospital bed.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.More >>
The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.More >>