Police investigate shooting near interstate

Baton Rouge Police are currently investigating a shooting not far from the interstate.

Officers were called to an area near the intersection of 14th street and North Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Investigators tell us there were two victims with non-life threatening injuries, but other details are limited.

If you can help police with any details, call crime stoppers at 344-STOP

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.