Police investigate shooting near interstate

The results are in for Saturday's statewide election. People in East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes headed to the polls to vote for candidates for office or propositions.More >>
WAFB racked up a total of seven first place awards Saturday night at the Associate Press banquet in Jackson, MS.More >>
The next major hurricane to hit Louisiana’s coast could cost the state more than $3 billion in homes, businesses and infrastructure due to coastal land loss, according to a new study.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his car five months ago has been arrested by authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported deputies contacted a woman at a hospital who told them Jean Paul Walston, 23, of Geismar, raped her.More >>
If you tried to drive around parts of Baton Rouge earlier Saturday, you probably had a hard time trying to navigate through high water.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
