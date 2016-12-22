Wounded deputy Nick Tullier undergoes surgery for device to assist in rehab

Wounded East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier is out of surgery and in recovery, his family says, after undergoing surgery to insert a device to aid in his rehab.

According to a Facebook post by James Tullier, Nick's father, updating the status of Deputy Tullier, he announced that Nick would have surgery on December 22.

"Nick is scheduled for surgery early in the morning [December 22]. They’ll be inserting a “pump” in his abdominal area that will inject a muscle relaxer ongoing," James Tullier says.

His father says the pump will help loosen Nick’s muscles so he can participate better with therapies.

According to another post made around noon on Thursday, Tullier was out of surgery and in recovery.

Tullier was transferred to TIRR in Houston, Texas on November 16 to begin specialized rehab therapy in the Disorders of Consciousness Program.

During a briefing with reporters in Houston Thursday, doctors at TIRR Memorial Herman, a rehab facility in Houston, said Nick is now able to move his head, his left arm, and his legs, but he does still have some paralysis and doctors caution that he still has many hurdles to overcome. He will likely remain hospitalized for many more months, they said, but one of his doctors said Nick continues to surprise him with his progress.

For more on his progress, check Nick Tullier Strong page on Facebook where his father posts regular updates.

