BRPD investigating shooting, home invasion on W. Chimes St.

The results are in for Saturday's statewide election. People in East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes headed to the polls to vote for candidates for office or propositions.More >>
The results are in for Saturday's statewide election. People in East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes headed to the polls to vote for candidates for office or propositions.More >>
WAFB racked up a total of seven first place awards Saturday night at the Associate Press banquet in Jackson, MS.More >>
WAFB racked up a total of seven first place awards Saturday night at the Associate Press banquet in Jackson, MS.More >>
The next major hurricane to hit Louisiana’s coast could cost the state more than $3 billion in homes, businesses and infrastructure due to coastal land loss, according to a new study.More >>
The next major hurricane to hit Louisiana’s coast could cost the state more than $3 billion in homes, businesses and infrastructure due to coastal land loss, according to a new study.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his car five months ago has been arrested by authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported deputies contacted a woman at a hospital who told them Jean Paul Walston, 23, of Geismar, raped her.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his car five months ago has been arrested by authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported deputies contacted a woman at a hospital who told them Jean Paul Walston, 23, of Geismar, raped her.More >>
If you tried to drive around parts of Baton Rouge earlier Saturday, you probably had a hard time trying to navigate through high water.More >>
If you tried to drive around parts of Baton Rouge earlier Saturday, you probably had a hard time trying to navigate through high water.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>