BRPD investigating shooting, home invasion on W. Chimes St.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting which occurred shortly after midnight in the 1100 block of West Chimes St.

Investigators believe that a subject entered the victim’s residence possibly to rob him. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect shot the victim.

The 29 year old male victim was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

