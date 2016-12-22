Authorities arrest 12 suspects for crimes in several parishes, including theft of flood victims' trailer

Investigators have arrested a dozen suspects in connection with multiple crimes in several parishes, including the theft of a mobile home a couple was using to store items of sentimental value that survived the historic flooding in August.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported 12 people face charges connected to the string of crimes. The suspects are identified as:

Owen Rea, 35, of Baton Rouge

Jeremiah Wallace, 39, of Walker

Pamela Nirk, 46, of Prairieville

Clint Sarvaunt, 47, of Baton Rouge

Brandy Kadak, 25, of Walker

Todd Clark, 27, of Walker

Cody Terry, 35, of Baton Rouge

Judy Himel, 48, of Gonzales

Samuel Hauser, 48, of Walker

Ashley Hauser, 31, of Walker

Christian Henry, 48, of Gonzales

Amanda Lamuth, 36, of Denham Springs (no picture available)

"I am happy to report that the trailer was recovered," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release. "We were also able to recover most of its contents. When looking into this case, though, we learned this crime was part of a bigger story. Acting on a tip from burglary detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a number of agencies teamed to investigate a group of individuals responsible for not only this crime - but several others. We worked with the EBRSO, the Walker Police Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate and arrest 12 individuals responsible for a string of crimes spanning several parishes. We are blessed to have the spirit of cooperation that we do in law enforcement. Our goal was to get answers for those victims in our parishes. Together, we were able to do that."

Monther and Vickie Batarseh of Denham Springs said almost all of their photos their son, Layth, who died four years ago from complications due to an illness at the age of 31, along with many other pictures of their family were inside the stolen trailer. It was taken sometime between the night of Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Rea is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center charged with theft (3 counts), illegal possession of stolen things (2 counts), simple damage to property, possession of Schedule II CDS (4 counts), unauthorized use of "access card" as theft (2 counts) and parking spaces for certain disabled persons.

Wallace is in LPDC charged with manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (2 counts), illegal possession of stolen things, theft, forgery, unauthorized use of "access card" as theft, identity theft, illegal transmission of monetary funds and felony theft.

Nirk is in LPDC charged with unauthorized use of "access card" as theft, theft, maximum speed limit and traffic bench warrant FTA fee.

Sarvaunt is in LPDC charged with prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV CDS, illegal possession of stolen things (3 counts), disturbing the peace and pornography involving juveniles (10 counts).

Kadak is in LPDC charged with principal to identity theft and principal to false accounting/false financial statement.

Clark is in LPDC charged with accessory after the fact aiding felon and letting a disorderly place.

Terry is in LPDC on unrelated charges. There is a hold placed on him for crimes through Ascension Parish.

Himel is in the Ascension Parish Jail charged with theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

Samuel Hauser is charged with accessory after the fact of aiding in a felony. He posted $25,000 bond and was released from LPDC.

Ashley Hauser is charged with accessory after the fact of aiding in a felony, keeping a disorderly place/used for illegal purposes. She posted $25,000 bond and was released from LPDC.

Henry was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No other details were provided.

Lamuth was issued a summons for misdemeanor theft.

Ard said the investigation is ongoing with more charges possible and more arrests pending.

