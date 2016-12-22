Couple arrested in Slaughter on multiple charges after deputies raid residence

Officials with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office say a married couple have been arrested on multiple charges, including rape and drug possession, after a special tactical team raided their residence.

On December 21, a Joint Special Tactical Team guided by EFSO executed a search warrant at a trailer located at the 4700 block of Highway 412 in Slaughter.

Authorities have arrested Clinton Villagomez, 33, who is being held on multiple charges including rape of a female under the age of 12. They also have in custody Deborah Villamgoez, Clinton's wife, on multiple drug and firearms charges.

EFSO Sheriff Jeffery Travis said deputies seized 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as guns and over $500 in counterfeit money.

“We found that there was counterfeit money that was being printed off of a special computer and printer as well as weapons,” Travis said.

Officials say the raid was a result of an investigation by East Feliciana Detectives, Kevin Garig and Cullen King who got a received a report that Villagomez had allegedly raped the young girl.

“The alleged victim was not there but there were two other children there,” Travis said. “It’s always alarming when you go into a home and you know that these things have happened and you see that children are involved.”

Clinton Villagomez is charged with:

· 2 counts of 1st degree rape of a female under the age of 12

· Possession of methamphetamine

· Possession of firearm by convicted felon

· Possession of firearm while in possession of a control dangerous substance

· Monetary instrument abuse

Deborah Villagomez is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of firearm while in possession of a control dangerous substance

The raid comes one month after a number of East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputies went through special tactical training. Sheriff Travis Said the training made a big difference in the outcome.

"We get to know each other and we know how each other works and through all that the mission was very successful and very swift without any incident," Travis said. "Anytime you have a criminal you want them off the streets but especially when they're doing things to an innocent child. It's just paramount to public safety that we're successful at that and we do what we need to do to make that happen."

Both Clinton and Deborah Villagomez are currently booked in East Feliciana Parish Prison.

