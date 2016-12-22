Couple arrested in Slaughter on multiple charges after deputies raid residence

The results are in for Saturday's statewide election. People in East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes headed to the polls to vote for candidates for office or propositions.More >>
WAFB racked up a total of seven first place awards Saturday night at the Associate Press banquet in Jackson, MS.More >>
The next major hurricane to hit Louisiana’s coast could cost the state more than $3 billion in homes, businesses and infrastructure due to coastal land loss, according to a new study.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his car five months ago has been arrested by authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported deputies contacted a woman at a hospital who told them Jean Paul Walston, 23, of Geismar, raped her.More >>
If you tried to drive around parts of Baton Rouge earlier Saturday, you probably had a hard time trying to navigate through high water.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
