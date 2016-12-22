VIDEO: Cat is not a fan of neighbor's Christmas lights

Gloria and Jim Street of Central, Louisiana love their outdoor Christmas light display.

However, a neighbor’s cat, named Bootsy, is not a big fan and just can’t keep her paws off the lights.

As Jim was hanging the lights around the edge of their roof this week, Bootsy climbed on their roof and swatted at the lights as Jim tried to put them in place.

His wife, Gloria, captured the adorable exchange on her cell phone.

Gloria said after the cat they had for many years passed away, Bootsy stepped in and became her husband’s buddy.

