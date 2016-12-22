Suspect arrested in shooting death of 'Good Samaritan' who tried to stop armed robbery returns to Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge man arrested in Texas in connection with the shooting death of a "Good Samaritan" who tried to stop a robbery has been sent back to Louisiana to face charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Curtis Brown, 21, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Jonathan Sam, 25.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an armed robbery at G&T Tire on Plank Road on November 10.

Sam worked at G&T. Detectives said a customer at the business was being robbed and Sam saw what was happening and tried to intervene when he was shot and killed.

Brown was arrested in Dallas on December 8. He was sent back to Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

As of now, no bond has been set.

