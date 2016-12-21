Police investigate deadly shooting on Victoria Dr. in north Baton Rouge

Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in north Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Keiffer Johnson, 28.

Investigators said it happened on Victoria Drive near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and Airline Highway just before 9 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Johnson was found lying in the road and had been shot multiple times. He added the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.