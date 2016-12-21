Glen Oaks students get special visit

Baton Rouge Police and The Big Man in Red paid a visit to students at Glen Oaks Elementary on December 21.

With Christmas only a few days away, the kids got to unwrap gifts early.

Baton Rouge Police say it's important to bring some cheer to a school that was displaced by the flood. "For them I felt it was really important that we support them and bring a little cheer to them at this time of year, and show them this community and police department is behind them. We support them, they are our heros, they are our future. We want them to know that they are special," said Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

The is the sixth time Baton Rouge Police have done this, delivering Christmas gifts to kids who need them.

