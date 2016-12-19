Trump Louisiana Leadership team updates after electoral college vote

In a press release, Donald Trump's Louisiana State Leadership Team congratulated Mr. Trump on officially becoming the President-Elect on December 19 and securing, all 8 electors from Louisiana.

The Leadership team is now turning their focus to assisting the transition.

Members of Donald Trump’s Louisiana State Leadership Team are currently meeting with individuals who have expressed interest in federally appointed jobs based in Louisiana. The team says they are doing some local "legwork" for the Presidential Transition Team as they begin to work with Senator Bill Cassidy and Senator-Elect Kennedy on choosing these nominations.

Recommendations by the State Leadership Team does not necessarily give any potential candidates an advantage in the process, former State Director for the Trump Campaign, Ryan Lambert said, but rather gives the transition team some advanced information on those who may end up being considered.

Appointments are made by the President of the United States, but since Senate confirmation is required for certain positions, the President has traditionally relied heavily on the recommendations of the two Senators from the state in question.

Members of Trump's Louisiana State Leadership Team includes Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta as State Chair, former State Representative Woody Jenkins, Jeff Crouere, Brian Trascher, and Tim Breaux of Lafayette as Co-Chairs.

