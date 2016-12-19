Crime Stoppers: Fugitive with multiple charges arrested

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday, December 19 by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after allegedly choking and beating a woman, among several other charges. A Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest.

Jeremy Tennart, 25, was arrested and is facing charges for domestic abuse battery with strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer.

The latest incident occurred on May 9. Tennart is accused of choking the victim during an argument. He is also accused of hitting her several times in the face.

Officials say the victim escaped and called for help. That's when Tennart allegedly fled.

Court records indicate that Tennart has warrants for failing to appear in court for aggravated burglary, burglary of an inhabited dwelling with two or more prior convictions, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and family court.

