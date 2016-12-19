Leonard Fournette signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports agency

LSU running back Leonard Fournette became the newest member of the 'Roc.'

On Monday, December 19, Fournette announced through social media he had signed on with Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, owned by hip-hop mogul Jay Z.

Excited to be apart of my new family, let's get it #BugaNation ? @RocNation pic.twitter.com/na7uz8i37o — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 19, 2016

The signing comes 3 days after Fournette announced he would not play in LSU's Citrus bowl game appearance versus Louisville on Dec. 31.

The New York based agency represents athletes such as Kevin Durant, Dez Bryant, Todd Gurley, and Robinson Cano.

On December 5, Fournette announced he would forgo his senior year at LSU and enter the NFL Draft after the bowl game, which he was initially intending to appear in.

