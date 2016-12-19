American Pickers to film in Louisiana, looking for leads on antiques

According to Livingston Parish Tourism, the hit History Channel show, American Pickers, featuring Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team will be returning to Louisiana and filming episodes throughout the region during the winter.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The show, entering its 17th season, follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business , as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. The find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, as they travel coast-to-coast to do so.

The pair meet some interesting and remarkable characters along the way, as well as, discovering some exceptional items. They give historically significant items a new lease on life, while learning about America's past along the way.

The show is currently looking for leads and say they would love to explore hidden treasures while being in Louisiana.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

