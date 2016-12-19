Shooting victim allegedly tells deputies that drive-by shooting story was made up

Police say a 19-year-old accidentally shot his friend, then the two made up a fake story about a drive-by shooting in an effort to avoid being arrested.

"Upon questioning, both subjects stated that [on Saturday, December 17] while hanging out in the parking lot area at 6700 Rio Dr. (Merrydale Elementary School) an unknown subject in a light colored vehicle began shooting at them," states the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. "They then began running, while the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. After they stopped running [the victim] stated he had been shot in the leg."

What really happened, however, would later be revealed.

"He admitted that while inside of [his friend's] residence near Merrydale Elementary, [his friend] started handling an assault type weapon," states the report. "Seconds later, the weapon discharged, striking him in the leg. He concluded by saying they all made up the story so [his friend] wouldn't get in trouble."

The friend, Javonte Miles, was arrested and charged with negligent injury and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.