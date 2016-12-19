St. James QB Lowell Narcisse commits to LSU

St. James High School quarterback Lowell Narcisse is officially committing to LSU, and ending his recruiting process. Narcisse made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

Happy to say my recruiting process has ended. I've decided to start the next Chapter of my life at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY. pic.twitter.com/UIPvX5xJ4M — 2? Reasons (@JrJr238) December 19, 2016

Narcisse is the No. 9 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, and his commitment certainly bolsters LSU’s spot in recruiting rankings. Narcisse’s commitment, alongside Myles Brennan’s last week, rounds out LSU’s haul of impressive quarterbacks in the 2017 class.

The four-star quarterback re-opened his recruiting process last week. After communicating with new LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada and head coach Ed Orgeron, Narcisse is back on board with the Tigers for good.

The St. James product previously committed to Auburn back in the summer of 2015 before later de-committing on January 12. Narcisse has dealt with two ACL injuries, the latest one suffered during the summer causing him to miss the entirety of his senior season at St. James.

Narcisse is reportedly planning to enroll at LSU in January and participate in spring practice as he recovers from that ACL injury.

