Man allegedly steals hundreds from mother, lead police on high speed chase in school zone

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he lead them on a high speed chase in an active school zone.

On December 12, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft complaint in the 4400 block of S. Maiden Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by a female victim that her son had been stealing hundreds of dollars from her through various means.

According to the victim, 37-year-old Christopher Contois, of Baton Rouge, had allegedly forged several checks, which were taken from the victim’s checkbook without consent, as well as several charges to different credit cards through an online application.

According to probable cause reports, Contois had allegedly stolen two checks from the victim’s checkbook, forged both of them, and double deposited both checks to his account via mobile deposit.

When the investigating deputy was leaving the residence, the victim told him she had just observed Contois passing in his vehicle.

The deputy immediately turned his vehicle around and activated his overhead lights and emergency sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Contois.

According to reports, Contois ran a stop sign and exceeded speed of 50 miles per hour in an active school zone. The school had to placed on lockdown for the safety of students, authorities say.

According to authorities, Contois then ran another stop sign and abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the roadway without regard for public safety.

After abandoning his vehicle, Contois escaped from the investigating deputy, who clearly identified himself as an EBRSO deputy and verbally demanded him to stop several times.

The deputy returned to Contois’ vehicle, thinking that he would do the same.

Upon having the vehicle tolled, authorities conducted an inventory search and found 3 different vials of anabolic steroids in Contois’ backpack, along with 13 needles believe to be used for steroid injections. Two of the needles were used, while the other 11 were not.

On December 17, deputies located Contois in the shed of the victim’s residence, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Contois admitted to police to taking the checks, because he was mad at his mother. He also admitted to depositing the checks after forging them to his bank account for the amount of $320 twice.

Contois was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Forgery

Theft

Access device fraud

Possession of a schedule III drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstructing a public highway

Flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Running a stop sign

Driving with an expired registration

Driving with a suspended license

His bond is set at $77,800. Contois was also in 2013 during a narcotics warrant roundup by EBRSO and was charged with attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance.

