Zachary man dies in East Feliciana crash fatality

A Zachary man is dead following a single vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish during the early morning hours of December 18.

Shortly after 2 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred on LA Hwy. 964 west of LA Hwy. 955.

The crash took life of 25-year-old Huston Lorio of Zachary.

State police say in the initial investigation they learned the crash occurred as Lorio was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, traveling southbound on LA Hwy 964. According to reports, as Lorio entered a right hand curve, his vehicle ran off the roadway to the left for unknown reasons.

As a result, the Sierra traveled down an embankment and then struck a tree.

Lorio was restrained with a seat belt, but still suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Feliciana Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample will be taken for analysis, as is standard in crash fatalities.

Troopers urge the public to remain vigilant while driving at all times. Always remain buckled up regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Never drive a motor vehicle when impaired or fatigued. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same.

