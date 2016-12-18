South Baton Rouge holds its annual Christmas parade

Residents in the South Baton Rouge area held their annual Christmas parade, featuring a celebrity resident from the area.

On Saturday, December 17, the 7th annual South Baton Rouge Christmas parade rolled from McKinley Senior High School down Thomas Delpit Boulevard and throughout the area of South Baton Rouge.

Children and adults alike were treated to several floats, marching bands, dance teams, horses, beads, toys, plenty of candy, and of course, Santa Claus himself.

Former LSU standout Tyrus Thomas, who is from South Baton Rouge, served as Grand Marshal for the parade. LSU head basketball coach Johnny Jones served as deputy Grand Marshal.

The parade was hosted by local personality and radio DJ, LaTangela Fay Sherman, while Councilwoman Tara Wicker, Judge Kelly Temple, LSU President F. King Alexander, and Associate Athletic Director Verge Ausberry served as special guest commentators.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas of Peace,” which Wicker says she hopes would deposit a spirit of peace throughout the community.

“In light of everything we’ve gone through this summer, we felt it would be an opportunity to use something that everyone looks forward to every year as an opportunity for us to bring people together, remember the good things about our community,” Wicker said.

There was a toy giveaway at McKinley that immediately followed the parade.

