Baton Rouge man arrested in sexual assault of teenage family members

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars on multiple felony charges related to the sexual assault of 4 juvenile members of his family.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have in custody 37-year-old Gary Jackson, of 2300 block of Pin Oak in Baton Rouge, after deputies say he allegedly raped 2 young girls multiple times since 2015. According to authorities, Jackson also touched 2 teenage boys inappropriately and attempted to have group sex with all 4 at one point.

According to victims’ statements to deputies, Jackson would lure them into his “man cave” and assault them during the same time period. Both girl and boy victims detailed several instances to deputies in which Jackson sexually assaulted them since 2015.

After a lengthy investigation lasting over a year, authorities collected statements from victims and family members, which contradicted each other at times. The mother of one of the victims eventually told deputies her child told her disturbing details of what happen between them and Jackson.

Jackson was initially arrested on December 16 on multiple drug charges after authorities pulled over a silver Dodge Charger in a traffic stop. The car had an excessive smell of burnt marijuana, authorities say.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found a partially smoked ‘blunt’ containing marijuana, along with two baggies of marijuana, Ecstasy pills, which were stamped with Louis Vuitton and Porsche symbols, and a digital scale disguised as an iPhone.

When taken into custody at the Scotlandville Substation, deputies found Jackson had a warrant through BRPD for multiple sexual assault charges.

Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of 2 counts of sexual battery, 1 count of aggravated rape, and 4 counts of molestation of a juvenile, as well as, distribution and manufacturing of schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $246,000 bond.

