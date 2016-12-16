Ascension Parish schools receive $19M in flood recovery grants

Representative Cedric Richmond announced the availability of more than $19 million in federal funding for the Ascension Parish School Board on Friday, December 16.

The resources will reimburse schools throughout Ascension Parish that require temporary facilities due to damages from the August flooding.

“We are continuing to make strides toward rebuilding our community after this disaster,” said Rep. Richmond. “This most recent grant from FEMA will help schools in Ascension Parish continue to educate students following the extraordinary circumstances created by flood damage. There is still a long road ahead to full recovery, but I will continue to ensure that we receive the necessary support from the federal government every step of the way.”

FEMA grants announced include:

Galvez Middle School: $3,549,404.70

Galvez Primary School: $4,604,180.40

St. Amant High School: $4,696,074.00

Lake Elementary School: $6,365,844.90

