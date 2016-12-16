Baton Rouge man arrested for multiple burglaries at apartments under renovations

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a burglary at the Cherry Creek Apartments located off Florida Blvd. on Thursday, December 15 around 7:30 a.m.

Terry Moore, 28, allegedly committed multiple burglaries and admitted he, along with a friend he knows by the nickname of "Trell," took an air compressor, a Ryobi drill, a DeWalt chainsaw, and two extension cords from the apartments and placed them by the back fence of the complex. He stated he used his shoulder to break open doors of all six apartments.

During the investigation, a victim stated that his car battery was taken from his vehicle. The victim stated that he may have left the doors to his vehicle open, and the battery was taken from under the hood. The officer who responded did not observe any signs of forced entry into the vehicle.

It was also learned through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) that Moore's vehicle had a stolen license plate.

According to the report, Moore does have a prior criminal history of theft of goods and three counts of 2nd degree battery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on seven counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, and vehicle burglary.

