Six arrested, one at large on drug charges in Ascension Parish

Allen Causey, 40, of Gonzales is still at large after a drug bust in Ascension Parish Source: APSO

Paul Howard (40), Katherine Casey (37), Benissa Spears (50), Dana Banks (41), Enrico Williams (38), Timothy Emerson (41) were all are arrest for possession and/or distribution of several illegal drugs. (Left to right, top to bottom) Source: APSO

Authorities say six people are behind bars, while one is still at large after a search of a Gonzales residence with several illegal drugs.

After a month long investigation, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on a Josh Brown Road residence where illegal drug sales were allegedly taking place.

While conducting the search, detectives found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as a handgun, according to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.

Deputies arrested 6 individuals in connection to the drug bust, while the person who resides at the home, 40-year-old Allen Causey, is still at large.

According to deputies, there was also a 14-year-old juvenile at the residence, who was released to the next of kin.

Authorities have in custody:

Paul Howard, 53, of Convent, charged with possession of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine with a $40,000 bond.

Katherine Causey, 37, of Gonzales, charged with distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. She has a $70,000 bond.

Timothy Emerson, 41, of Baton Rouge, charged with distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He has a $70,000 bond.

Benissa Spears, 50, of Prairieville, charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was release on a $15,000 bond.

Dana Banks, 41, of Convent, charged with possession of marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine. His bond was set at $40,000.

Enrico Williams, 38, of Gonzales was charged with possession of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine with a $40,000 bond.

Allen Causey will be charged with distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

APSO asks anyone with information on the wheaeabouts of Causey are urged to contact them at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-7868.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.