Louisiana authors release book detailing 2015 governor's election

There is a new book for political lovers out there.

Long Shot, co-authored by Tyler Bridges and Jeremy Alford, is a book about the most recent Louisiana governor’s race.

The gubernatorial election of 2015 between John Bel Edwards and David Vitter was the most expensive in the state’s history.

Bridges, reporter and writer for The Advocate, says the reason for the title of the book, Edwards was a total ‘long shot.’

The book details how Edwards went from long shot to ultimate winner. Bridges says even though audiences knows the ending, the book is still a page turner bringing audiences behind-the-scenes with over 100 interviews which took place after the heated debates and political ads.

“We recreate exactly what happened in the key moments, including before the tv debates, before the tv ads…we literally put the readers in the room as the important moments are happening,” Bulter says.

‘Long Shot,’ also goes into detail about the endorsement of Republican Jay Dardenne of Edwards, after losing the primaries, and the ultimate decision to cross party lines to do so. Bridges says the book also details Scott Angelle’s decision not to endorse Vitter, who had never lost a political campaign until that election.

One of the biggest questions the book asks is whether Edwards won or Vitter lost the election. The authors explore the detailed history of Edwards from childhood and what challenges he faced pursuing political office.

There will be a book signing with the authors at Barnes and Noble on Perkins Rowe on Friday December 16 from 5:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. As well as Saturday December 17, from noon until 2 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble at Citiplace.

The authors will also be at The Conundrum in St. Francisville from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday December 17 for a signing.

The book is available for purchase at louisianalongshot.com.

