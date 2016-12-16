ShotSpotter camera sends police to home invasion shooting

ShotSpotter is to credit for the police response to an shooting at a home in North Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a ShotSpotter camera alerted police at roughly 12:30 a.m. Friday morning for shots fired in the 3800 block of Keokuk.

When officers arrived at the home they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do not believe this home invasion was random. Rather, they believe the victim was targeted.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

ShotSpotter cameras are located in many different areas throughout Baton Rouge. The technology uses sensitive microphones to pick up the sound of gunfire and then pinpoints the area where it occurred. The first cameras were approved by the Baton Rouge Metro Council in 2007.

