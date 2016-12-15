Denham Springs student who lost everything in flood receives special birthday gift

A Denham Springs boy who lost his possessions during the flooding received a gift from another boy who wanted to make things better.

Nathan Bowman and his family slept outside of their home in Forest Ridge Subdivision after it was damaged by flood waters.

Bowman’s aunt, Sharon Stickling, made a connection for her nephew after reading a letter in Smiley Anders’ column of The Advocate. The column printed a request from a father of an 8-year-old boy in Bossier City who wanted to give his birthday money to a flood victim in south Louisiana who shared his birthday.

“I wonder if you can help my son, Kang-sahn Noh, who goes to W. T. Lewis Elementary School in Bossier City,” the father, KJ Noh, wrote. “I want to help him with this so he can be proud of himself for helping others.”

Stickling emailed the father, and the Noh family followed up with Bowman’s principal at Juban Parc Elementary, Shanna Steed, to learn more about Bowman’s circumstances, and to forward the birthday money to him.

In his letter to Steed, 8-year-old Noh said, “I am so sorry for your school, but I’m thankful no one got hurt and I found Nathan Bowman in your school. I hope Nathan gets happy. I care for others so I like to help them be like us. I feel bad for people that flooded. I want to share with people in this world. Thank you for helping me do this.”

Steed called Bowman’s parents, Robert and Christian Bowman, his sister Brittney Bowman, and aunt, Sharon Stickling, to the school to witness the presentation of the birthday gift. Bowman was given a check for $100.

“We really want to express our deepest gratitude to Kang-sahn Noh for being a blessing to our son and for giving him a lasting birthday gift, the knowledge that there are people in this world who truly care about others,” Robert Bowman said.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.